Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Given “Outperform” Rating at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued their outperform rating on shares of Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.19.

TSE JWEL opened at C$38.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.06. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of C$32.08 and a twelve month high of C$46.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

