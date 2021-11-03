Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) by 68.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $271,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $332,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $2,523,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $2,726,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.