Jarvis+ Price Up 12.7% This Week (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $487,906.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

