JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Holdings Raised by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 84.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,736 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.89. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

