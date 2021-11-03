JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JD. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.85.

JD.com stock opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.com will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 83.3% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

