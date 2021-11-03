Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $4.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEM. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

NYSE:NEM opened at $54.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $220,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,116,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,223 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Newmont by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,322,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,172,000 after acquiring an additional 955,985 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

