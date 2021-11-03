Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Molson Coors Beverage’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Molson Coors Beverage in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $4.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s FY2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $45.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 11,635.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 661,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after acquiring an additional 655,412 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after buying an additional 583,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,485,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,077,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,581,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.