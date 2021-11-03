Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Church & Dwight in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $89.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $91.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.69 and its 200 day moving average is $85.20.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,727,000 after buying an additional 369,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,874,000 after buying an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,345,000 after buying an additional 122,062 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after buying an additional 306,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,784,000 after buying an additional 1,585,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

