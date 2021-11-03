Jefferies Group LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,992 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,832 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 962.0% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 531 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

GM traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $55.50. 427,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,599,130. General Motors has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.73.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

