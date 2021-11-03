Jefferies Group LLC Sells 1,607 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $6.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.74. The stock had a trading volume of 171,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,101. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

