Jefferies Group LLC Sells 30,705 Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 464,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,705 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in FG New America Acquisition were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,021,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,150,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on OPFI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

NYSE:OPFI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,849. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI).

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.