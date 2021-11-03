Jefferies Group LLC Sells 4,594 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,422 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.8% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 168,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $66,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $497.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $499.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $461.40 and a 200-day moving average of $422.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.43.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

