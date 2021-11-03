JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for JELD-WEN in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

JELD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 2.44. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $788,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 765.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 32,605 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 532,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 262,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 115,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $2,365,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.