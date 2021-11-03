JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JELD. TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.22.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Shares of JELD opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $31.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,365,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 40.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,175 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 2,014.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,400,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,600 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 15.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,381,000 after acquiring an additional 892,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.