Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Jerash Holdings (US) has a payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 99,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,375. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $79.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lin Hung Choi sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JRSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Aegis increased their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jerash Holdings (US) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.