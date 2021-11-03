John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE HPI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,482. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $22.03.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.