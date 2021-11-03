John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE HPI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,482. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $22.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

