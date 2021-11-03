JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $398.94

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 398.94 ($5.21) and traded as low as GBX 340.25 ($4.45). JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 351.50 ($4.59), with a volume of 249,733 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £255.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 393.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 536.65.

About JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC)

JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

