JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Clariant (AEX:CLN) a CHF 18.80 Price Target

Clariant (AEX:CLN) received a CHF 18.80 price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 18.20 target price on shares of Clariant in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a CHF 20 price target on shares of Clariant in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 20 price target on shares of Clariant in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 20.50 price target on shares of Clariant in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a CHF 24 price target on shares of Clariant in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Clariant has a 1 year low of CHF 18.27 and a 1 year high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

