JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$49.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s previous close.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.45.

IMO stock opened at C$43.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.68. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$18.29 and a 52-week high of C$45.49.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

