JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 123,628 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Seres Therapeutics worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCRB. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $76,063,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,659 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 824.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 869,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,420,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,141,000 after purchasing an additional 273,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 134.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 202,666 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCRB stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $615.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

