JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,135 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.8% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $53,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 2,244,152 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after buying an additional 1,573,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after buying an additional 1,513,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,588,000 after buying an additional 1,386,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $169.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.07. The company has a market cap of $505.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.93 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

