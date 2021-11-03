JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,300 Shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Progress Acquisition were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the first quarter worth $8,682,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,186,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the first quarter worth $482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,955,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the first quarter worth $493,000.

Get Progress Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGRWU opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.