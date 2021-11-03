JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Nomura (NYSE:NMR) to Neutral

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Nomura stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. Nomura has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 0.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

