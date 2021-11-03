JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Nomura (NYSE:NMR) to Neutral

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
Nomura stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. Nomura has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 0.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
