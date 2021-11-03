JUIICE Market Capitalization Achieves $302,649.36 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 98.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 98.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. JUIICE has a total market cap of $302,649.36 and approximately $275.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUIICE coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JUIICE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.88 or 0.00436118 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001166 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $652.78 or 0.01035670 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUI is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUIICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUIICE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.