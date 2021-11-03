JulSwap (JULD) Price Tops $0.0261 on Major Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, JulSwap has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $14.61 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00084733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00073470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00100842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,033.39 or 0.99619158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,502.45 or 0.07230466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002729 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,183,010 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

