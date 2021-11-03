Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $50,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $2,270,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2,565.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 102,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 98,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total value of $573,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 3,401 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total transaction of $1,038,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $311.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.94 and its 200-day moving average is $287.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $175.45 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.