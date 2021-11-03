Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $518,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 608.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 91.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 68.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

KRTX stock opened at $146.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.70. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.71 and a 52 week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.17. As a group, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRTX. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $651,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,031,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

