Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

KMT stock opened at $39.87 on Monday. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 106.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,938,000 after acquiring an additional 134,309 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 39.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

