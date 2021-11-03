Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Update

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the September 30th total of 18,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 62.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 26.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 1.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 28.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenon alerts:

NYSE KEN traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $42.50. 20,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Kenon has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $43.96.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The utilities provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 36.92% and a net margin of 128.01%.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.