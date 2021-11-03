Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $40.01

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.01, but opened at $42.28. Kenon shares last traded at $42.28, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The utilities provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 128.01% and a return on equity of 36.92%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter.
Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)
Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.
