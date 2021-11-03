Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.75

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

About Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF)

Keppel REIT is engaged in the investments in a portfolio of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

