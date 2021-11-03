Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

OTCMKTS KRYAY remained flat at $$134.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,213. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.80. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $120.43 and a twelve month high of $153.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.0713 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Kerry Group’s payout ratio is 15.95%.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.