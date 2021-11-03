Kevin M. Farr Sells 10,169 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PII stock opened at $121.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.38. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.12 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 17.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 45.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 94.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PII. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

