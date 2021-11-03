Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.030-$0.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million.

NASDAQ:KTCC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.48. 14,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,174. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $132.63 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 14.26% of Key Tronic worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

