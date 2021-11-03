KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Timken in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.94. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Timken’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TKR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.80. The Timken has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $92.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,597,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,662,000 after acquiring an additional 123,742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,887,000 after acquiring an additional 288,614 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,373,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,581,000 after acquiring an additional 388,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,122,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,086,000 after acquiring an additional 890,914 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

