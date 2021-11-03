Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives $32.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

Several brokerages have commented on KEYUF. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Keyera stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $25.73. 2,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,183. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. Keyera has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

