Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Head-To-Head Review

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kimco Realty and HG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 0 3 11 0 2.79 HG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kimco Realty currently has a consensus target price of $23.58, suggesting a potential upside of 0.57%. Given Kimco Realty’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than HG.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and HG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 37.93% 7.35% 3.60% HG N/A -1.04% -1.03%

Risk and Volatility

Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HG has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of HG shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of HG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kimco Realty and HG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.06 billion 13.59 $1.00 billion $1.17 20.04 HG N/A N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than HG.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats HG on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

HG Company Profile

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.