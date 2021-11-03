Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Given New GBX 390 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Kin and Carta from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Kin and Carta from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of KCT opened at GBX 299 ($3.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £515.65 million and a P/E ratio of -19.67. Kin and Carta has a 12-month low of GBX 76.40 ($1.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 315 ($4.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 282.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 242.34.

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

