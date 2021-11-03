Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.55. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 31,949 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.59%.

In other news, Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 11,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $60,209.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 67,967 shares of company stock worth $361,485 over the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 262,884 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 395,089 shares in the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.