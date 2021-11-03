Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.39, but opened at $11.02. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 2,966 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.21.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNSA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSA)
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.
