Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.39, but opened at $11.02. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 2,966 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.21.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNSA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $184,000. 42.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.