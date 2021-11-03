KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Holdings Lowered by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC reduced its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 16.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

