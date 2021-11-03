Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been given a €13.00 ($15.29) target price by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.41) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.84 ($15.11).

ETR:KCO traded down €0.72 ($0.85) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €11.26 ($13.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €4.71 ($5.54) and a 1 year high of €13.49 ($15.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is €11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.43.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

