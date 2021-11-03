Kristin Sverchek Sells 4,283 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $197,403.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $358,543.74.

On Monday, September 20th, Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $307,440.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67.

LYFT traded up $3.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,713,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,366. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.92. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.90.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lyft by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.23.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

