KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KULR Technology Group Inc. develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries and other components applications principally in the United States, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation. KULR Technology Group Inc. is based in Campbell, California. “

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of KULR Technology Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of KULR Technology Group stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. KULR Technology Group has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.31.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that KULR Technology Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KULR Technology Group (KULR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.