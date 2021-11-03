Kura Oncology (KURA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Kura Oncology to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Kura Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $43.00.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KURA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.
About Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
