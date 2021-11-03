Kura Oncology (KURA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Kura Oncology to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Kura Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kura Oncology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 973.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,609 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Kura Oncology worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KURA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.