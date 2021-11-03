L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:FSTR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.08. 34,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,706. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered L.B. Foster from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

