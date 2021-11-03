L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $223.07 and last traded at $224.00. Approximately 12,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,117,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.54.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,601 shares of company stock valued at $95,010,872 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $427,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 584,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

