Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.37% from the company’s current price.

SNCE has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Science 37 in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Science 37 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Science 37 alerts:

Shares of SNCE opened at $10.11 on Monday. Science 37 has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.