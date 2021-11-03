Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $156.80

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $156.80 and last traded at $161.14, with a volume of 856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.81. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.18.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LANC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 1,025.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

