Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 690 ($9.01) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LAND. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 760.71 ($9.94).

Shares of LON:LAND opened at GBX 679.60 ($8.88) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 511.50 ($6.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 705.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 706.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave acquired 5,652 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

